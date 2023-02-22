Police reduce speed limits in Abu Dhabi as fog returns

The speed limits on several roads in Abu Dhabi have been reduced as thick fog returned to blanket large parts of the capital, Dubai and Sharjah on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi Police issued messages on social media urging motorists to drive cautiously.

In Dubai, police urged drivers to slow down, focus on the road and maintain a safe distance.

Read more Fog in UAE now more common because of climate change

The speed limit in the capital was lowered to 80 kilometres an hour on several roads, including the road from Sweihan to Nahil in Al Ain, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum road.

The fog is expected to lift by 9am, leaving a mainly sunny day, which forecasters said could become cloudy at times.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be calm.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi city will be between 17°C and 26°C and in Dubai between 18°C and 26°C.

#urgent | #fog#AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Drive Safely pic.twitter.com/3XdPs6Qf3y — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) February 21, 2023

The weather will be similar on Thursday and during the weekend the temperatures expected to slightly increase to highs of 34°C and 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the weather will be fair to partly cloudy with light to moderate winds.