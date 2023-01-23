Tremors felt during Dubai Pearl demolition work

Tremors were felt in Dubai on Monday morning as demolition work began on an unfinished real estate project.

A cloud of smoke rose from the former Dubai Pearl development near Media City around 11am.

Unfinished buildings in the long-abandoned project are being cleared this week.

Contractors using diggers and a wrecking ball have been pulling down half a dozen buildings in the area since November.

The Pearl is located on highly valuable land adjacent to The Palm Jumeirah — which has seen a dramatic boom in property prices since the end of the pandemic.

Dubai's government owned the original land, before the development two decades ago, but it is not known what is in store for the site once cleared.

Two Canadian architects made global headlines last year when they proposed building an enormous resort that resembled the Moon on the Pearl site.

In September, Michael Henderson, one of the designers, told The National the project was just a pipe dream — not least because it would cost an estimated $5 billion to build.

This mock-up design for the Pearl site made global headlines last year - but there are no firm plans to make it a reality. Photo: Moon World Resorts

