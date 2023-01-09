Bridge connecting Al Maryah Island to Al Zahiyah in Abu Dhabi to close for two weeks

One of the bridges that connects Al Maryah Island to the Al Zahiyah area in Abu Dhabi will be closed for two weeks, the emirate's transport authority said on Monday.

The bridge that extends from Zayed the First Street into the island will be closed from this Wednesday to Wednesday, February 1 until 5am.

The Integrated Transport Centre said on Twitter that motorists were advised to use alternative routes, such as Hamdan bin Mohammed Street.

Bridges that connect the island to Al Falah Street and Al Zahiyah will be open to traffic.

The reasons behind the closure were not disclosed.

Planned closures are usually announced to upgrade traffic systems and carry out road maintenance and expansion work.

Al Maryah Island is a 114-hectare, mixed-use development, planned and developed by Mubadala Real Estate and Infrastructure. It features the emirate’s ­financial hub, The Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotel and The Galleria mall, along with other residential and commercial elements.

Al Zahiyah, formerly known as the Tourist Club Area, was the city’s original entertainment district, created as a family-friendly zone overlooking the site of an annual sailing race regularly attended by Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

Tour of Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island - in pictures