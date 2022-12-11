Eight arrested in Sharjah over bid to sell counterfeit money

Forgers admit planning to exchange fake bills for cash

Sharjah Police said they arrested eight men who admitted printing counterfeit bills with the intent of selling them. Photo: Sharjah Police
Salam Al Amir
Dec 11, 2022
Eight men have been arrested in Sharjah after producing and attempting to sell counterfeit banknotes.

Sharjah Police's Criminal Investigation Department said they had also seized tools that were used to print the money in the emirate.

It was not revealed when the arrests were made.

Police were tipped off about the activities of the men, who had arrived in the country only recently.

“The suspects were moving very carefully but Sharjah Police officers acted efficiently and swiftly and were able to arrest them one after the other,” said Col Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, director of Sharjah Police’s CID.

The eight men admitted to producing fake money of various currencies with the intent of exchanging it for small amounts of cash.

Col Omar said the banknotes found in the suspects’ possession could have easily fooled the average person.

He urged people to notify authorities about any criminal activities that may come to their attention.

The counterfeit case has been transferred to prosecutors.

Updated: December 11, 2022, 11:34 AM
