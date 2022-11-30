Sharjah Ruler inaugurates first phase of wheat farm project

Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has inaugurated the first phase of a wheat farm project in Mleiha.

The initiative aims to secure food supply and raise production to cater to the needs of the people in the Emirates, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

The project will also help to generate more jobs in the sector.

Sheikh Dr Sultan scattered the kernels to mark the launch. The first phase of wheat cultivation will cover an area of 400 hectares and is scheduled to be harvested in four months.

He said the project includes supporting agriculture, livestock, and fisheries sectors. It also aims to develop farms and support farmers and fishermen and set regulations and controls that limit misuse in food production.

He urged farmers to co-operate with the Sharjah government in developing and maintaining their farms and focus on specialised farms.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said he would provide electricity and water at reduced prices, in addition to technical and agricultural consultations to farmers to ensure the crops are healthy and free of harmful chemicals.

He said the country imports 1.7 million tonnes of wheat, and the population in Sharjah consumes 330,000 tonnes.

Read more UAE minister calls for action on climate, food and conflict at UN Morocco forum

Once the wheat is harvested on Mleiha farms, it will reduce dependency on imports.

The project will be completed in three phases, the first will be on an area of 400 hectares, the second on 880 hectares in 2024, and the third will reach its completion on an area of 1,400 hectares in 2025.

The farm’s infrastructure has been completed with irrigation and electricity lines in place.