More than 1,200 experts to attend inaugural Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi

More than 1,200 media industry experts, influencers and investors are expected to attend the inaugural Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi next week to discuss the future of media, new trends and innovations.

The three-day event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre — held under the theme 'Shaping the Future of the Media Industry' — starts on Tuesday and will analyse the future of media and how new technologies are shaping the sector.

Experts from around the world will address disruptive media issues such as big data, the metaverse, futurism, e-sports, revenue streams and how artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation could transform the news business.

It will see the participation of more than 170 prominent media establishments and companies from 29 countries.

There will be sessions covering journalism, radio, television, internet, social media and international influencers, in addition to exhibitions and investor conferences.

Speakers include: Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth; Ramzan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Information Affairs in Bahrain; Wayne Borg, chief executive of digital media, culture and fashion at Saudi Arabia's Neom city; Adrian Monk, director general at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland; Dr Paolo Ruffini, dean of the Vatican's department of communications; and, Caroline Farag, VP of CNN.

Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi, director general of Emirates News Agency and chairman of the event's organising committee, said one of the highlights will be a future media lab.

"The media labs will consist of five sessions in which top media personalities will discuss the challenges facing the media industry, the future of the media, the role of technology, and the emerging investment patterns in the sector,” he said.

“The labs will be held under Chatham House rules so the participants can speak candidly without being quoted. We are confident that the event will turn out to be a major platform to generate new and fresh ideas on all aspects of the media industry."

The Global Media Congress ― from November 15 to 17 ― is organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in partnership with state news agency Wam and under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.