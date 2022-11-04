A Closer Look: the UAE's private education market

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The UAE's thriving private education sector provides more than 17 different curriculums to the millions of children living in the Emirates.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, new schools were opening up to cater to the families of residents from up to 200 countries.

This week, Dubai school operator Taaleem Holdings announced plans to raise Dh750 million ($204.2m) from its initial public offering to fund its growth plans, as well as open four new premium British schools in the next three years.

Here, The National's reporter Anjana Sankar joins host Rory Reynolds to talk about the future of the UAE's private education sector.

