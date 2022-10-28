A Closer Look: Pope Francis's visit to Bahrain next week

We look ahead to the pope's historic visit to the Gulf kingdom

Rory Reynolds
Oct 28, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

Pope Francis will visit Bahrain from November 3 to 6, in a landmark moment for the Arabian Gulf.

It will be the pontiff's second visit to the Arabian Peninsula, after a trip to Abu Dhabi in 2019.

The highlight will be an open air Mass for 28,000 Catholics at Bahrain's national stadium on November 5.

Rory Reynolds and Ramola Talwar Badam look ahead to the occasion.

Read more

More than 20,000 register to attend Pope Francis's Bahrain Mass

Joy for devoted flock over Pope Francis' visit to Bahrain's 'Mother Church'

St. Mary's Arabic Choir singers pictured before they took to the stage for the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis during his visit to Abu Dhabi in February 2019. Photo: St Mary's Choir

St. Mary's Arabic Choir singers pictured before they took to the stage for the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis during his visit to Abu Dhabi in February 2019. Photo: St Mary's Choir

Updated: October 28, 2022, 10:31 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL