Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor donates 100 cars to Dubai Police

Emirati business magnate Khalaf Habtoor has pledged his support to Dubai Police's crime-fighting drive by donating 100 cars to its impressive fleet.

The billionaire tycoon, founder and chairman of Al Habtoor Group, supplied the collection of Mitsubishi Pajero SUVs in appreciation of the force's efforts to protect the public.

Dubai Police shared striking pictures of the new patrol cars lined up outside Habtoor Palace in Downtown Dubai.

Mr Al Habtoor said he believed it was his duty to support the work of the police.

“Dubai is blessed with a high standard of safety and security, and I believe it is my social responsibility to join hands with the government to serve my country and its people,” he said.

“I am proud and happy to partner with Dubai Police in enhancing the sense of safety in our country.”

The prominent businessman was thanked for his gesture by Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.

Lt Gen Al Marri said the vehicles would be a key addition to the force's patrols.

“Khalaf Al Habtoor is one of the distinguished personalities in the UAE,” he said.

“He has been contributing to the development of the emirates since their union with his charitable spirit and left his marks in many fields to serve the community and its people.”

In April, Mr Al Habtoor donated Dh10 million ($2.7m) to the UAE's One Billion Meals campaign.

The contribution covered the cost of essential food items.

Food packages from the initiative, containing staples such as flour, rice, oil, sugar and dates, were distributed to needy people around the world.

In March, Dubai Police announced plans to add 400 patrol cars to their existing fleet.

The Ghiath smart patrol vehicles, costing a total of Dh196 million ($53.3m), will be introduced over the next five years.

Earlier this month, Dubai Police took delivery of their first electric vehicle, a Hongqi E-HS9.

The E-HS9, the first SUV of the Hongqi brand, can go from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in five seconds. It has a range of approximately 440km and can be fully charged from flat in six to eight hours.

Dubai Police's supercar squad includes Mercedes, Maseratis, Aston Martins and Cadillacs.

Supercars in the white and green of Dubai Police are often seen at national events such as the Dubai Marathon, cycling's UAE Tour, and other parades and celebrations.

New patrol vehicles to hit the road in Dubai - in pictures