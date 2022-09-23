A Closer Look: how understanding your DNA can help you live longer

A Closer Look is The National's new show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

Genetic testing kits have surged in popularity recently in countries such as the UK and the US, as people grow more curious about what their DNA says about them.

Delivered straight to your door, these tests can be done at home and posted directly to the laboratory for analysis.

Now, for the first time, this service is available to residents in the UAE.

Italian company Dante Labs has opened in Dubai and offers to give an insight into how knowledge of your DNA can improve your life.

Could understanding your biology better help you live longer, sleep better or just boost your well-being in general?

We sent health reporter Nick Webster to find out if understanding his genetics could improve his overall health.

