Shuttle bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi for Wizz Air passengers

A shuttle bus service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be provided for passengers flying budget airline Wizz Air from the capital.

Travellers can take the bus from Ibn Battuta bus station in Dubai to Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminals 1, 2 and 3.

Long-term parking will be available at the Ibn Battuta bus station.

The bus fare will be included in the ticket price and there will be luggage compartments on the bus.

Read More A guide to taking the free shuttle buses between Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports

The new service will be provided after an agreement was signed between Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and Capital Express, an intercity bus service provider.

The RTA will provide parking spaces at Ibn Battuta mall and Capital Express will operate the buses.

It was not made clear when the service will become available.

“This will greatly enhance Dubai-Abu Dhabi transport services, as well as those for travellers departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, chief executive of the RTA's Public Transport Agency.

Eyad Al Ansari, chief executive of Capital Express, said the new route will help attract more tourists visiting Abu Dhabi.

Launched in 2019, the Abu Dhabi branch of the low-cost airline flies to more than 21 destinations from the UAE capital.

Wizz Air also recently launched low-cost flights to the Maldives, with one-way fares staring at less than Dh400. The Indian Ocean holiday hotspot is traditionally known as a destination for luxury travel and Wizz Air is the first budget airline to operate commercial direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the archipelago.

Emirates and Etihad Airways also offer free bus shuttle services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Wizz Air destinations — in pictures