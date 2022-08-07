Canada is home to 'some of the most liveable cities in North America'

Canada has topped the list for being home to some of the most liveable cities in North America, dominating four of the top five spots for the region.

Calgary was named the most liveable city in North America and the third most liveable city in the world.

Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal were named the second, third and fourth most desirable places to live in the region.

The list, compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s global survey, ranked 173 cities on stability, culture and environment, education and infrastructure, and health care.

Calgary received perfect 100 scores for health care, education and infrastructure, while culture and environment received 90.

Per the report, more than 630,000 people moved to North America from other parts of the world in the first half of 2022, a rise of 51 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

For decades, Canada has proved to be a big hit for people looking to start a new life abroad, including those from the UAE.

The country has some of the world's top universities, according to some people. With cold, snowy winters and hot summers, the climate is a big selling point for people, too.

Cities across the country are well regarded for their accepting and tolerant society and great quality of life.

Calgary secured an impressive overall score of 96 points out of 100 in the survey. This was the most of any North American city.

Calgary came first in the region twice before in the past decade, followed by Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, who all scored high in the healthcare and education categories.

“Canada’s roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine boosters and the quick reopening of schools during the pandemic aided its high marks,” the report said.

Here, The National has put together the top five most and least liveable cities of the 25 ranked in North America.

Most liveable cities in North America

1. Calgary - 96.3

2. Vancouver - 96.1

3. Toronto - 95.4

4. Montreal - 92.9

5. Atlanta - 92.3

Least liveable cities in North America

