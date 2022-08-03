Abu Dhabi resident scoops Dh12m in Big Ticket draw

An Abu Dhabi resident who has been living in the UAE for nearly three decades won Dh12 million in the Big Ticket draw on Wednesday.

Rashid Ahmad, originally from Pakistan, scooped the multimillion-dirham prize after entering the draw for only the second time.

He purchased winning ticket number 037909 at Abu Dhabi International Airport after returning to the UAE from a trip home to see his family in Lahore.

Shocked by the win, he said he plans to spend the money settling his debts, paying off loans and funding the college tuition of his five children who are studying master’s and bachelor’s degrees.

The second prize of Dh1m went to Sajikumar Sukumaran, originally from India. He purchased ticket number 217852.

Sharon Cabello, an Abu Dhabi resident from the Philippines, also walked away with a dream car, a BMW Series 20.

At the coming September live draw, one lucky winner will win the Mighty Dh20m prize. A second prize amount of Dh1m will also be awarded, as well as a third and fourth prize of Dh100,000 and Dh50,000, respectively.

Last month, Safwan Nizameddin, a resident of Abu Dhabi, won Dh15m in the Big Ticket and was the first winner from Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Mr Nizameddin said he had been purchasing tickets every month for the past two years and couldn’t believe his luck when he got the call to confirm he was the lucky jackpot winner.