Sheikh Hamdan restructures Dubai Municipality to create economic opportunities of Dh10bn

Dubai Municipality has been restructured to create economic opportunities worth Dh10 billion, it was announced on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, approved the restructuring, which includes the launch of four new institutions.

These include organisations that are dedicated to the environment, facilities management, building licensing and waste management.

The approval was issued during the latest Executive Council meeting.

“The current cadres of Dubai Municipality are appreciated, thanked and trusted, and we rely on them to contribute to change within the new institutions,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We expect major transformations in the organisation of construction, in the management of environmental affairs and in the services of parks and neighbourhoods for citizens.”

The restructuring will also help reduce costs by Dh8 billion.

ضمن توجيهات محمد بن راشد في اجتماع مجلس دبي الأخير بإعادة هيكلة بلدية بشكل شامل، اعتمدنا اليوم الهيكل الجديد لبلدية دبي بإنشاء ٤ مؤسسات جديدة، وفصل الرقابة وتعزيز الحوكمة، وتحويل ٨ أنشطة رئيسية لتكون بالشراكة مع القطاع الخاص وخلق فرص اقتصادية بقيمة ١٠ مليار درهم. pic.twitter.com/go3U4BAFLG — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 31, 2022

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, said that the municipality provides 60 per cent of the city's services and represents the “social, economic and service nerve of Dubai”.

“Dubai Municipality has been assigned new and strategic tasks, and has been restructured to achieve financial sustainability and quality of services and to be an exemplary entity that contributes to building the future of Dubai in a renewed way,” he said.

The executive directors of the four institutions were also announced.

Alia Abdul Rahim Abdullah Al Harmoudi was appointed as the executive director of the Environment, Health and Safety Foundation in Dubai Municipality.

Maryam Obaid Humaid Al Muhairi is overseeing the Building Regulation and Licensing Corporation; Adel Mohammed Tayeb Al Marzouqi was appointed to oversee the Waste and Sanitation Corporation; Badr Ahmed Hassan Anwahi is the new executive director of the Public Utilities Corporation, and Nasser Hamad Khalifa Bushahab was appointed as the executive director of the Planning and Governance Sector.

In addition, Wissam Al Abbas Hussain Lootah is the executive director of the Institutional Support Services Sector.