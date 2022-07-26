UAE prosecutors warn against posting images online without consent

People who take photos of others without their approval and post them online could face prison sentences and fines of up to Dh500,000, UAE prosecutors said.

The warning is part of an continuing online campaign to increase the public's awareness of the country's laws.

Public prosecutors said it is an offence to breach someone’s privacy by copying, saving or publishing their photo or personal data using an electronic device, even if the photo was taken in a public place.

Posting personal data or remarks about someone, even if they are true, is punishable by law, prosecutors said.

The penalties also apply to those who eavesdrop, intercept, record, or disclose communications, audio or video materials of others.

It is also an offence to take or share pictures of accident victims, whether dead or injured, without a permit or consent from the concerned party, and to track others and save or share their locations.

According to UAE’s cyber crime law, which was updated last year, offenders will face a minimum of six months in prison and/or a fine of up to Dh500,000.

People who modify or process images, voice recordings, and video footage of others with the intent of defaming or offending them could face a minimum of one year in prison and/or a fine of between Dh150,000 and Dh500,000.