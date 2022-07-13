Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Umm Al Quwain

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a head-on collision in Umm Al Quwain in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said the biker, an Arab in his 20s, jumped a red light at the Mall of Umm Al Quwain intersection and was driving against the flow of traffic when he was hit by a vehicle.

Another man, who was sitting behind the driver, was injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Officers from Umm Al Quwain’s control room sent paramedics to the scene at 3am.

Brig Khalifa Al Shamsi, director of police stations in Umm Al Quwain, said the biker crashed into a car.

“The other vehicle was in its lane and drove when the light turned green but the biker jumped the red signal," he said.

"The bike hit the front of the vehicle and swerved. It hit the pavement and the traffic signal.”

Brig Al Shamsi urged motorists not to change lanes abruptly, jump red lights, or become distracted while driving.

In Dubai, two people were recently killed and eight others injured in traffic accidents on the roads during Eid Al Adha.

Police said that a total of nine accidents occurred during the holiday.

Both deaths were as a result of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on the first day of Eid Al Adha.