UAE weather: hot and dusty week ahead, with temperatures reaching 49°C in some areas

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - May 30, 2009: A lady takes refuge from the sun with an umbrella, it was a hot day today in Abu Dhabi. ( Ryan Carter / The National ) *** stock, hot, heat, weather, sun, *** Local Caption *** RC008-HeatHot.JPGRC008-HeatHot.JPGRC008-HeatHot.JPG
Gillian Duncan
Jun 06, 2022

The start of the working week will be hot, sunny and dusty at times, with temperatures reaching 48°C in some areas.

The mercury will reach 45°C in Abu Dhabi city and 41°C in Dubai. However, it could top 48°C in an area near Al Ain.

It will be mostly sunny, becoming hazy and dusty at times as light to moderate winds kick up dust and sand.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be calm.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by Tuesday morning, when the temperature will inch up still further, reaching 47°C in Abu Dhabi city and 43°C in Dubai. But the mercury could hit 48°C in many areas in the interior.

It will remain hot for the remainder of the week, dipping slightly on Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s on the coast.

But the temperature looks set to increase on Friday, hitting 49°C in the south. It will be cooler but still hot in Abu Dhabi city, reaching highs of 45°C. The mercury is predicted to hit 41°C in Dubai.

It will continue to be dusty at times, as winds kick up dust and sand.

Updated: June 06, 2022, 4:41 AM
