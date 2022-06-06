UAE weather: hot and dusty week ahead, with temperatures reaching 49°C in some areas

The start of the working week will be hot, sunny and dusty at times, with temperatures reaching 48°C in some areas.

The mercury will reach 45°C in Abu Dhabi city and 41°C in Dubai. However, it could top 48°C in an area near Al Ain.

It will be mostly sunny, becoming hazy and dusty at times as light to moderate winds kick up dust and sand.

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 47.9 درجة مئوية في سويحان (العين) الساعة 13:30 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 47.9°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 13:30 UAE Local Time. pic.twitter.com/Os66ev6zrF — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 5, 2022

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be calm.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by Tuesday morning, when the temperature will inch up still further, reaching 47°C in Abu Dhabi city and 43°C in Dubai. But the mercury could hit 48°C in many areas in the interior.

It will remain hot for the remainder of the week, dipping slightly on Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s on the coast.

But the temperature looks set to increase on Friday, hitting 49°C in the south. It will be cooler but still hot in Abu Dhabi city, reaching highs of 45°C. The mercury is predicted to hit 41°C in Dubai.

It will continue to be dusty at times, as winds kick up dust and sand.