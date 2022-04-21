UAE schools to resume all activities and field trips under updated Covid-19 rules

UAE schools will be allowed to resume all activities and events from today under updated Covid-19 safety rules announced by authorities.

The Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said school field trips could also be organised as part of the measures.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated pupils and staff will be able to take part in such trips, providing they have green status on Al Hosn app.

Face masks must be worn in closed spaces and on buses for trips.

Parents can attend the restored events and activities in line with precautionary measures, including wearing face masks in closed spaces and following the Green Pass protocols on Al Hosn app.

"The updated protocol also requires all university students wishing to enter dorms to conduct a PCR test once every month, or to follow the Green Pass Protocol for vaccinated and unvaccinated students," news agency Wam reported.

Under the updates, following the Green Pass Protocol will be mandatory for all visitors of educational establishments, along with pupils aged 16 and above, educational staff and personnel.

Pupils aged under 16 must take a PCR test every month.

School closure guidelines

The updates outline procedures for the gradual closure of educational institutions in the case of confirmed Covid-19 infections, which will follow the guidelines issued by local emergency and crises committees and teams in each emirate.

"Such procedures include closing the educational establishment for three days, if the infection rate exceeds 15 per cent of the total attendance," Wam said.

Those who come into contact with Covid-19 positive cases are no longer required to quarantine, while following the guidelines issued by health authorities.

Those infected with Covid-19 or who have respiratory diseases may opt for the option of distance learning.

The Ministry of Education and NCEMA said that all the updates are applicable nationwide. They added that their implementation will be carried out in co-ordination with each emirate's emergency, crises and disasters committees.

Education sector returns to normality

The directives are in line with the country's careful recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pupils at private schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are no longer required to wear masks when outdoors as part of an easing of safety restrictions announced last month.

All Abu Dhabi private school pupils were permitted to return to face-to-face learning this month.

Distance learning is no longer an option at the emirate's private schools, but pupils can be exempted if they have an attested "high risk" medical report that confirms their inability to attend school in person.

Physical distancing measures in indoor areas have also been removed and unvaccinated pupils aged 16 and above can now return to school but have to provide a negative PCR test result every week.