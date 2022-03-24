UAE's second nuclear power plant unit starts commercial operations

The second unit of the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant has started commercial operations, it has been confirmed.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hailed the achievement on Thursday.

"We congratulate the UAE for its success in operating the second nuclear power plant in Barakah in Abu Dhabi, all employees and the 1,800 countrymen including engineers, operators and specialists," said Sheikh Mohammed on social media.

"I congratulate my brother Mohammed bin Zayed [Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces] on the historic national achievement."

Read more Commercial operations begin at UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant

Sheikh Mohammed said 70 per cent of the Emiratis working in the plant were under 35.

"We are a young country that is betting on the young and the young generation are betting on making the country attain unprecedented historical prospects," he said.