Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Boris Johnson discuss Ukraine war and energy market stability

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has held talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed the war in Ukraine, particularly the humanitarian situation, and the global energy crisis it has sparked in a meeting at Al Shati Palace.

State news agency Wam said the foremost issue was “the Ukrainian crisis and its humanitarian repercussions, and the importance of intensifying international efforts to support the humanitarian situation of civilians".

“His Highness and the British Prime Minister also discussed the stability of global energy markets,” Wam added.

“In this context, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE's call for the need to resort to peaceful and diplomatic means to settle various disputes, differences and files between countries in a way that serves regional and international security, stability and peace.”

Mr Johnson then departed to Saudi Arabia where he is scheduled to meet the country's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

He is on a one-day visit to the Arabian Gulf.