Abu Dhabi forum to place spotlight on early childhood development

Mar 07, 2022

Abu Dhabi will host an early childhood development forum on March 15 to campaign for the health, well-being, learning and development of young children from birth to 8 years old.

The World Early Childhood Development forum is being organised by Abu Dhabi’s Early Childhood Authority (ECA) and will be held for two days at Yas South Skate Park in the capital.

ECA works on health and nutrition, child protection, early education and supports mothers from pregnancy until their children’s eighth birthdays.

There will be 50 speakers and more than 250 policy influencers, academics and professionals from various sectors.

The experts will debate and suggest the best family-friendly policies to help with the raising of children.

The lives of four children from different social backgrounds will come under scrutiny for analysis.

The forum will also focus on age-appropriate technology for children, 21st-century lifestyle, emotional well-being and important social interaction for young ones.

It will also discuss how to let children play and exercise safely in a hot climate and how Covid-19 has affected disabled children.

David Eagleman, American neuroscientist at Stanford; Dr Dimitri Christakis, director of the Centre for Child’s Health, Behaviour and Development at Seattle Children’s Research Institute; Tim Shriver, chairman of the Special Olympics; and educational psychologist and best-selling author Michele Borba will be key speakers.

A fun run for children will be held at the end of the two-day event.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed is the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

