School bus blaze in Sharjah brought under control

A fire broke out on a school bus in Sharjah on Wednesday afternoon.

Sharjah Civil Defence were alerted to the blaze in the Al Taawun area of the emirate at 2.52pm.

Officials said the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Dramatic footage of a school bus on fire in the Taawun area of #Sharjah just before 3pm today. Civil Defence say no occupants were onboard/no injuries pic.twitter.com/P76oLWISVK — Rory Reynolds (@RoryReynolds) February 23, 2022

Dramatic footage released by the civil defence showed the vehicle engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of smoke billowing up into the sky.

Crews from Al Taawun Station were sent to the scene along with police and ambulance teams.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.