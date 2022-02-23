School bus blaze in Sharjah brought under control

No injuries reported after fire on Wednesday afternoon

A school bus caught fire in Sharjah on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Photo: Sharjah Civil Defence
The National
Feb 23, 2022

A fire broke out on a school bus in Sharjah on Wednesday afternoon.

Sharjah Civil Defence were alerted to the blaze in the Al Taawun area of the emirate at 2.52pm.

Officials said the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Dramatic footage released by the civil defence showed the vehicle engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of smoke billowing up into the sky.

Crews from Al Taawun Station were sent to the scene along with police and ambulance teams.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

Updated: February 23rd 2022, 12:32 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article School bus blaze in Sharjah brought under control
An image that illustrates this article ICD and Fireside Ventures invest $7m in Slurrp Farm parent company
An image that illustrates this article UAE pharma market to be valued at $4.7bn by 2025 as it boosts local manufacturing
An image that illustrates this article UAE reports 740 Covid-19 casesStory gallery icon