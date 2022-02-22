Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Indian Parliament Speaker Om Birla

Om Birla is the Speaker of Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs
Feb 22, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has met Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament.

The two discussed boosting ties between both countries, especially in the parliamentary field, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

Their meeting touched on the recent UAE-India online summit, which resulted in the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the launch of the UAE-India Joint Vision.

The Emirates and India, Asia’s third-largest economy, signed the agreement on Friday.

It is expected to boost non-oil trade between the two countries to $100 billion in five years, from $60bn currently.

Ties and trade between India and UAE are centuries old

They two also discussed the role of parliaments in strengthening relations between people, and supporting the values ​​of peace and coexistence.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, takes part in a virtual summit with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, takes part in a virtual summit with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

