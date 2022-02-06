Abu Dhabi sets out new divorce regulations for expats

For the first time, women will be compensated for leaving their jobs to care for their children, Abu Dhabi authorities said.

The changes will apply to civil marriages, that is for non-Muslims, and Muslims from countries that do not follow Sharia.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) issued the decision on Sunday, a news release said.

Spouses will be compensated for leaving employment to care for children if the marriage ends in divorce.

Called “clean-break spousal support”, a judge will order either spouse to pay a lump sum.

The total will be determined by a number of factors, including whether either party played a pivotal role in the breakdown of the marriage.

It also takes into account financial sacrifices made by either person, such as leaving a job to care for children. This will be amplified if the person making the sacrifice had a high-paying career and had invested a lot of time in their education.

Alimony will also be calculated based on the husband’s current income and general finances as well as the number of years the couple have been married.

The more years of marriage, the bigger the sum.

Previously, ex-wives would receive a percentage of their former husband’s pay as determined by a judge without taking into account the length of the marriage or any assets owned.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the judicial department, said the changes cover 52 articles of law and relate to divorce, joint custody of children, financial matters arising from divorce, proof of parentage, adoption and other issues.

Altogether the changes represent an "advanced concept of civil family law for foreigners in line with international best practices".

The law will allow ex-wives to receive a lump sum of no less than 25 per cent of the husband’s pay multiplied by the number of years of marriage.

The changes also allow expatriate lawyers to represent cases at the non-Muslim family court in the capital in what would be another turning point for the legal system.

Previously only UAE citizens were permitted to act as counsel in the courts.

Sharia will only affect marriages involving Emiratis and Muslim citizens of countries that apply the law, such as Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt and Bahrain.

The new family law for non-Muslims was introduced in November last year as part of a number of sweeping legal reforms.

Under the law, spouses have the right to divorce without requiring to prove harm was done in the marriage.

Joint and equal custody of children will be granted automatically to parents after divorce, with procedures in place to settle disputes.

The new law allows for equal legal rights for men and women, while joint custody and the expediting of divorce procedures are some of the changes announced for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi.

It is set to provide "a flexible and advanced judicial mechanism for the determination of personal status disputes for non-Muslims”, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said when it was first announced.

The move is designed to bring Abu Dhabi in step with international practices and enhance its position as a destination for global talent.

Changes to inheritance laws for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi also mean that, should a person die without a will, half of their estate will automatically go to their spouse, with the other half going to their children.