Dubai’s latest skyscraper Uptown Tower peaks at 329 metres

Dubai’s latest skyscraper Uptown Tower reached 329 metres last week when the 79th level had its final pouring of concrete for the roof.

The building will reach 340 metres when the building’s steel crown is finished in a couple of months, DMCC, a free zone and trade and enterprise hub, said.

More than 23,000 vehicles have delivered about 140,000 cubic metres of concrete to complete the project, and 30,000 tonnes of steel was used as reinforcement.

Construction began in the summer of 2019, meaning more than 13 million man-hours have gone into the completion of Uptown Tower.

Ninety per cent of the tower’s façade is finished, up to level 70. It took teams only two days per floor to construct the outer layer of the building, which consists of more than 8,500 glass panels.

“With the topping out of Uptown Tower, we are about to see one of the most exciting urban districts in Dubai come to life,” said Ahmed bin Sulayem, chief executive of DMCC.

The tower's facade is 90 per cent completed up to level 70. Photo: DMCC

“From the very start of the project, we set out to build Uptown Tower using the very latest smart and sustainable construction practices, which has enabled us to build an exceptional tower without any disruptions during what has been an incredibly challenging period for the global economy.”

Uptown Dubai is planned to be a mixed-use community, with 22 per cent of office space already leased and tenants committing to apartments to benefit from a choice of floor layouts. It will also have a five-star hotel and restaurants.

“The Uptown Dubai District will serve a diverse community of businesses, residents and visitors with premium office and residential spaces as well as a carefully curated mix of retail and lifestyle destinations,” said Paul Ashton, executive director at DMCC.

“At the heart of the district will be the iconic Uptown Tower,” he said.

The building was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and is expected to acquire Leed Gold certification.

