UAE weather: cool start with chance of rain in Dubai

Related: Frost forecast for remote areas of UAE this weekend

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a gentle breeze and a chance of rain in Dubai.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted a “significant drop” in temperatures, reaching only 23 °C on the coast.

Inland, where the mercury will hit 24 °C, will see lows of just 7°C in the early hours.

According to Rain.ae, there will be showers in the far west on the border with Saudi Arabia in Sila in the morning.

Rain could also fall in Dubai around 1pm.

Conditions will become moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of early morning fog on Thursday over some areas inland in the east.

The unpredictable weather, which has the start of 2022, is set to continue in the coming days.

Rain could return again on Thursday over northern and eastern areas, and strong winds will kick up dust and sand.

Temperatures will drop again towards the end of the week, with highs of just 19°C in Dubai and 20°C in Abu Dhabi on Friday.