Dubai Police issue new alert over phone and online fraud

UAE authorities have issued a renewed warning to the public over the dangers posed by cold callers and online fraudsters.

Dubai Police took to Twitter to highlight the threat of con artists and offer tips on how to avoid being swindled out of cash.

The force said people should be on high alert if asked to disclose personal information, particularly over the phone or by messaging services such as WhatsApp.

“Government officials, including Dubai Police, will not ask you for personal details,” Dubai Police said.

Police said people should not share sensitive financial details such as bank details or one-time password (OTP) and CCV codes, and should not click on unknown links.

They reminded the public that if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Criminals can fake identities and trick you into believing you won something or got a good deal,” police said.

UAE resident inundated with cold calls

Shortly after arriving in the UAE in September to take up employment, Jordanian Janine Nael received dozens of suspicious WhatsApp messages and phone calls.

The PR executive, 24, said she had been warned about such cons from family members and friends who have lived in the country for years.

“The first call I received was last October. The man pretended he is calling from the central bank and that my bank account was hacked,” she said.

READ MORE UAE police and banks warn over one-time password scam

Calling her from a mobile number gave him away.

“I decided to give him a hard time and for nearly five minutes I spoke broken English and claimed I was a housewife who didn’t have a bank account,” said Ms Janine.”

“I even told him I didn’t know how to read or write.”

A video posted by UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority on Friday shared a scenario of a man being conned while trying to sell his motorbike.

The seller received a call from an interested buyer who forwarded him a link that required him to provide his bank details so he could receive the money transfer.

But instead, Dh15,000 was siphoned from his bank account.

Dubai Police urged residents who suspect their information had been stolen to file a report using the force’s app, on its eCrimes.ae website, by calling 901 or by visit the nearest smart police station.

Dubai Police arrest 145 foreign suspects in 2021: in pictures