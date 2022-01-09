Dubai Police captured 145 international fugitives in first nine months of 2021

Dubai Police helped to bring 145 international fugitives to justice in the first nine months of 2021, figures have revealed.

The force has played a vital role in capturing some of the globe's most notorious crime lords, often using sophisticated surveillance techniques to snare its targets.

One of Italy's most wanted men, who allegedly sold two stolen Van Gogh paintings on the black market, was arrested in Dubai in July.

The force said officers raided the residence of Raffaele Imperiale, 46, who is alleged to be a leading figure in the feared Camorra organised crime syndicate in Naples, on July 30.

Valuables including cash and paintings were seized in the raid.

In April, Dubai Police caught the French drug dealer and international crime kingpin Moufide ‘Mouf’ Bouchibi, also known as 'the Ghost'.

He was arrested in Dubai travelling under a false identity after 10 years on the run.

Dubai Police received a red notice from Interpol against Bouchibi before he arrived in the emirate.

Bouchibi, 39, used forged identification to evade detection but Dubai Police used artificial intelligence technology to track him down.

In the same month, police arrested a man wanted for eight years for questioning over his alleged role in an international drug trafficking plot.

Michael Paul Moogan was arrested on April 21, shortly after officers received a red notice from Interpol.

The arrest was a result of co-operation between Dubai Police and the UK's National Crime Agency.

The achievements were highlighted during an annual inspection at the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

The inspection revealed police had taken more than Dh9.3 billion ($2.5bn) of counterfeit products off the streets in the past five years.

The fight against fake goods involved 2,235 cases and led to the arrest of 2,536 suspects over this period.

As well as foiling major crime operations, police have worked to settle financial cases and return lost items to their owners over the course of the year.

A scheme which sends text message alerts to people wanted for financial cases or have travel bans imposed against them helped settle cases valued at a total of Dh732.7 million.

At the lost and found department, officers located and returned 305 items worth Dh373,300 to their owners.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts of CID officers and employees and encouraged them to continue working efficiently to enhance security and safety.