PCR test validity reduced to 48 hours for travellers from the UK to Dubai

Passengers travelling from the UK to Dubai will need to take a pre-departure PCR test a maximum of 48 hours before flying.

The new rule, which was posted on the Emirates airline website, came into effect at 4am on Sunday.

Previously, tourists and residents entering the emirate from the UK were able to present a negative test taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the UAE and across the world as a result of the new Omicron variant, restrictions around travel have tightened.

“Effective 04:00 GST, Sunday 2 January 2022, all passengers travelling from the UK to or through Dubai must present a negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 48 hours before departure unless exempted,” a post on the airline’s website read.

“The certificate must be a Reverse Transcription ‑ Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT‑PCR) test.

“Other test certificates including antibody tests and home testing kits are not accepted in Dubai.”

At the weekend, Abu Dhabi also removed the UK from its travel green list.

Now, vaccinated passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi from the UK will need to take a PCR test on day four and day eight, in addition to the pre-departure PCR test.

Unvaccinated passengers will need to take a pre-departure PCR test before flying to Abu Dhabi and will have to isolate in their accommodation for 10 days on arrival to the emirate.

In addition, they will have to take a PCR test at a SEHA Prime Testing Facility on day nine.

The UK reported almost 190,000 new cases on Friday, a record, but the British government said any further curbs or lockdowns would be a last resort.

