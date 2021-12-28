Coronavirus: UAE records 1,846 new cases

Abu Dhabi updates border entry rules as authorities conduct record number of tests

The National
Dec 28, 2021

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE recorded 1,846 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 754,911.

One person died, taking the death toll to 2,160.

Another 632 people beat the virus, raising the number of recoveries to 742,565.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 431,482 PCR tests, which represents the highest conducted in a 24-hour reporting period.

Daily case numbers have risen sharply this month, from less than 50 in early December.

But authorities have ramped up testing and introduced new rules to protect public health.

Abu Dhabi has updated its border rules to enter the emirate with a green pass on the Al Hosn app or a negative PCR test needed.

Read more
Covid-19 isolation rules for Dubai and Abu Dhabi: what happens if I test positive now?

The emirate also announced that venues hosting social events such as weddings, funerals and family gatherings would have occupancy capped at 60 per cent of capacity.

Mass testing and one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives, including the booster shot campaign, have helped the UAE curb the pandemic as the Omicron variant spreads.

Authorities have urged people to act responsibly over the holiday and new year period.

Updated: December 28th 2021, 10:09 AM
UAEDubaiAbu DhabiCovid
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Relief for UK businesses as Covid data keeps lockdown at bay
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE records 1,846 new cases
An image that illustrates this article Hope Consortium to deliver Covid-19 vaccine freezers to Africa
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi updates Covid-19 border rules