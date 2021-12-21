How to watch SpaceX launch a UAE-Bahraini satellite into orbit today

The miniature satellite - Light 1 - will be carried on a Falcon 9 resupply mission to the International Space Station

Sarwat Nasir
Dec 21, 2021

A SpaceX rocket will take a UAE-Bahraini miniature satellite to the International Space Station today, if the weather permits.

CRS-24, a cargo resupply mission to station, will carry the nanosatellite into space on a Falcon 9 rocket at 2.06pm. A live stream is available on the SpaceX website.

It has been raining at the Kennedy Space Centre, the launch site, for the past several hours, and a go-ahead for a launch would depend on whether the weather conditions improve.

Light-1 will monitor and study terrestrial gamma-ray flashes from thunderstorms and cumulus clouds – fluffy clouds with flat bases.

Students at New York University Abu Dhabi and Khalifa University built the nanosat. The team included nine Bahrainis and 14 Emiratis.

It will be delivered to the station on a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule that will be carrying more than 2,900 kilograms of supplies and experiments for astronauts on the orbiting science laboratory.

An artist impression of the Light-1 CubeSat. Screenshot 

After arriving at the station, the satellite will be deployed into orbit to begin operations.

The nanosat is a joint project by the UAE Space Agency and Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency.

Light-1 has been named after King Hamad's first book called The First Light, which recounts Bahrain’s history. It is a 3-unit CubeSat, the most advanced of its kind.

What will it study?

Light-1 will measure charged particles above thunderstorms that release harmful levels of radiation and can endanger aircraft passengers.

The particles – known as terrestrial gamma-ray flashes – can expose air passengers to the equivalent of 400 chest X-rays in one flash.

The flashes can also play havoc with a plane's electronics, putting passengers and crew at risk.

A special crystal detector on the nanosat will help measure the flashes and their potency.

"These are really powerful events," said Ahlam Al Qasim, a physics graduate from NYUAD.

“To give you an idea of how powerful they are – a lightning strike ... produces voltages of about 500 kilovolts, which is strong enough to kill a person if it strikes them.

“TGFs can reach energy of up to 100 mega electron volts – implying they give off more than 100 megavolts. That’s very high energy.”

The phenomenon was accidentally discovered by space scientists at US space agency Nasa in 1992 when carrying out studies about cosmic gamma-ray flashes, which occur outside Earth's atmosphere.

TGFs are created above thunderclouds, last only a few milliseconds and escape into the atmosphere.

"Aircraft fly on top of clouds all the time and if they were to fly within the vicinity of where one TGF would be emitted, it's actually very dangerous for people on board and also for the [aircraft] electronics," Ms Al Qasim said.

“So we need to understand these things better to help us really avoid the danger that might come with it.”

