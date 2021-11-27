Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi updates operating capacity of indoor events to 80 per cent

Entry is contingent on showing Al Hosn green pass and a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours

The National
The National
Nov 27, 2021

Abu Dhabi has increased the capacity of indoor events to 80 per cent.

Entry is contingent on people showing Al Hosn green pass and a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said on Saturday.

Attendees at indoor events must be prepared for facial scanning, and have to wear masks.

The maximum operating capacity of wedding halls, meanwhile, is 60 per cent.

The number of guests should not exceed 100 for indoor halls; 300 for open-air wedding venues; and 60 for weddings hosted at home, the authorities said.

The UAE, meanwhile, recorded 68 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the country's overall count to 741,858.

Another 98 people beat the virus, as recoveries increased to 736,699.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

Updated: November 27th 2021, 5:13 PM
UAE Abu Dhabi Coronavirus Pandemics
