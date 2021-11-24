Grand opening of new park in Abu Dhabi to coincide with National Day

Abu Dhabi will host the grand opening of its Sheikha Fatima Park, during the long weekend to mark the UAE's National Day.

As part of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's contribution to the Golden Jubilee celebrations, the park will start welcoming members of the community from December 2-3.

Inspired by the legacy of the Mother of the Nation, the new park is a vibrant space for people to come together and enjoy healthy activities.

Spanning 46,000 square metres, the park on Al Bateen Street has shops and restaurants. It is also the first park in Abu Dhabi with a dedicated area for dogs.

The area was developed by IMKAN Properties in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Municipality under the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The grand opening will coincide with Year of the 50th celebrations and feature art, live music, sports, children’s entertainment, outdoor cinema, a photography exhibition, an art maze and more.