Manchester City players celebrate Etihad Airways’ new home at Zayed International Airport

Manchester City players put their best foot forward as they joined the celebrations for Etihad Airways’ new home at the Zayed International Airport.

Stars like Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne are seen showcasing their football skills in the short film that was released to promote Etihad Airways’ new hub during a celebratory event in New York that also marked the return of Etihad’s A380 connecting Abu Dhabi to New York.

Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive officer, Etihad, said: “Working with Manchester City on this project represents our latest collaboration with the world’s champion football club. We thank Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City players for making such a wonderful video to showcase the premium experience that our guests can expect when travelling to, from or through Zayed International Airport.”

Elena Sorlini, managing director and chief executive at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Since its inception, we wanted Zayed International Airport to be a welcoming place for travellers worldwide, a place that re-imagines the airport experience and where everyone can feel at home, enjoying the sense of a place they feel comfortable in. We are happy that this iconic video shows how at ease the Manchester Football Club players are, playing football like the terminal was their training field.

“It is a stunning video with an outstanding narrative celebrating our brand new Zayed International Airport as Etihad Airways’ new home and featuring the mastery of the elite players from the Manchester City Football Club. We believe it will propel our objectives of re-imagining the airport experience while displaying the onsite Emirati culture and hospitality that concur to make Zayed International Airport unique by connecting past and present to welcome travellers from all over the world to Abu Dhabi.

“A breathtaking fusion of modern materials, natural light and space, Zayed International Airport proved to be the ideal location for such a spectacular display of the Manchester City football players’ skills.”

Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer, City Football Group, said: “Manchester City has a longstanding partnership with Etihad Airways and together we have celebrated a number of very special moments. The unveiling of this video is one of them as it marks a special moment for Etihad Airways and for the new and extraordinary Zayed International Airport.

“Our players and managers were delighted to participate in such a high quality, creative video campaign, shot in such an impressive venue. They also had a lot of fun filming it and are proud of the result.

“We hope that Etihad and Zayed International Airport customers and City fans around the world will enjoy it.”

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi International Airport officially changed its name to Zayed International Airport.

The name change was announced last year and ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed, in honour of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It coincided with the official opening of the airport's Terminal A.