Dubai issues five-year visas for workers at global companies based in the emirate

Dubai has introduced five-year visas for employees of international companies based in the emirate in a drive to improve flexibility and efficiency and attract top talent to the emirate.

The move was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hamdan said the policy was part of efforts to make Dubai the "best city to work and live in the world".

"In Dubai, we have started issuing a five-year entry permit for employees of international companies located in the emirate," said Sheikh Hamdan on Twitter.

Read More Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Airshow 2021 on second day

"Our goal is to facilitate institutions and enable their teams to move quickly and easily to and from Dubai to participate in meetings, conferences and exhibitions held throughout the year."

"Continuous development of the frameworks regulating the work environment, raising the efficiency of the infrastructure, enhancing the factors of attraction, flexibility and speed in decision-making are factors that confirm Dubai’s position as the best city to work and live in the world."

Sheikh Hamdan said the emirate is striving to "meets the needs of its society and anticipates them with measures that help its various components of institutions and individuals to succeed and excel."

Dubai embraces new working strategies

The scheme is in line with Dubai's vision to invest in the best local and international expertise to boost the economy and accelerate its development.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 British Mums staff meet at venues across Dubai to catch up in person every week. Pictured here at the Caya restaurant in Town Square are Jen Crowther, Catherine Broad, Natalie Waugh and Lauren Savill. Chris Whiteoak / The National

In October last year, Dubai introduced a remote-working programme to allow professionals to live in the emirate while employed by companies overseas.

The initiative aimed to encourage workers employed around the world to relocate to Dubai.

Through the programme, applicants can obtain all services available to permanent residents in Dubai, including phone and internet services, utilities and schooling. They will also benefit from the tax-free salaries given to UAE residents.

Closer to home, the Covid-19 pandemic prompted many companies across Dubai and the rest of the Emirates to embrace hybrid working practices, in a shift away from the rigid '9 to 5' office working model.