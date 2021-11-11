UAE climate change envoy holds talks with John Kerry at Cop26

The UAE's climate envoy has said he looks forward to “working closely” with US counterpart John Kerry at Cop28 if the Emirates is confirmed as host of the 2023 conference.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, spoke of the need for action to protect the environment during his meeting with Mr Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, at Cop26.

Dr Al Jaber said international collaboration will continue to be at the heart of the country's green agenda should it secure the chance to host the climate conference.

“Met with Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry at Cop26 and exchanged ideas on sustainable, scalable climate action,” Dr Al Jaber posted on Twitter.

“Looking forward to working together in the future and at UAE Cop28 if we are confirmed as hosts.”

Dr Al Jaber has used the continuing Cop26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, as an opportunity to hold key discussions over the future of the planet with fellow climate advocates.

On Thursday, he also held talks with the climate envoys for Fiji and Germany.

He said: “Had a fascinating talk with Fiji's climate envoy at Cop26 and reinforced that UAE will continue to work closely with Island nations for positive climate action and collaborate at Cop28 if UAE is confirmed as the host.”

Dr Al Jaber said of talking to a German representative at the UN climate conference: “Enjoyed my discussion with Germany's climate envoy during which we shared our vision for practical climate action and collaboration for the benefit of all.”

On Wednesday, Dr Al Jaber met Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, and India's Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, at the global gathering.