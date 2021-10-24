Ras Al Khaimah bans heavy vehicles during peak hours

Ras Al Khaimah has banned all heavy vehicles from the emirate during rush hour to reduce the number of accidents on the roads.

It also applies to passenger vehicles such as buses. They will be prohibited from entering all roads in Ras Al Khaimah and its suburbs during the specified times.

The ban starts immediately and is in effect daily from 6.30am to 8.30am and 1.30pm to 3pm, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.

Drivers breaking the rule will be issued a fine of Dh1,000 and handed four black points in compliance with UAE's traffic laws.

The decision to ban the vehicles from the emirate was made by the traffic and patrols department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, and is an attempt to make roads safer and reduce accidents.

The move will also ease congestion on the roads as residents drive to and from work or school.

Some vehicles carrying out essential work will be exempted from the restrictive order.