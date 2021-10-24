Coronavirus: UAE records 94 new cases

The UAE reported 94 new coronavirus cases and 123 recoveries on Sunday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 739,284 cases, 733250 recoveries and 2,130 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January and there are currently 3,904 active cases in the UAE.

An additional 230,026 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 91,274,022 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

More than 86 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.