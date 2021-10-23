UAE helps vaccinate more than 102 million children against polio in Pakistan

The Emirates has helped vaccinate more than 102 million children against polio in Pakistan in the past eight years, the UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme announced on Saturday.

More than 583 million doses of polio vaccine were administered from 2014 to the end of September 2021, as part of the UAE Polio Vaccination campaign.

This announcement came ahead of World Polio Day on Sunday.

The programme was launched by the directive of the President, Sheikh Khalifa, with the support of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Polio is caused by the poliovirus, which attacks the spinal cord and causes paralysis.

Since 2011, Sheikh Mohamed has donated $250 million to humanitarian and charity efforts aimed at providing vaccines and financing polio eradication campaigns.

Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said the UAE represents "an exemplary role model in polio control and eradication".

