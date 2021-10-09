Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shares new image of Mars taken by Hope Probe

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has shared a new picture of Mars taken by the Hope Probe.

Sheikh Mohammed on Saturday said data Hope had gleaned showed larger-than-expected amounts of oxygen on the Red Planet.

The UAE has also begun sharing the scientific data it obtained with scientific centres around the world.

The image was of the northern parts of Mars.

The Emirates Mars Mission released unique new images of Mars that challenge our existing conception of how the planet’s atmospheric gases behave and interact.#HopeProbe pic.twitter.com/2anNSaL8BJ — Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) October 9, 2021

Hope’s mission is to study the upper and lower atmosphere of the planet and the Emirates Mars Mission team will reveal more findings in the coming weeks.

The orbiter has also sent back thousands of scientific images that help the scientific community understand more about the Martian surface.

Data being shared included breakthrough findings on how there is larger amounts of oxygen in the Martian atmosphere than expected.

The image shared on Saturday shows the spring season in the northern parts of the planet, with the Tharsis Montes region that hosts three large shield volcanoes clearly visible on the left.

After entering orbit on February 9, the probe started capturing scientific data on the levels of gases present in the planet’s upper atmosphere, including hydrogen, oxygen and carbon monoxide.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 This image taken by the Hope probe's ultraviolet spectrometer (one of its three scientific instruments) shows sunlight reflecting off the extended cloud of atomic hydrogen gas that surrounds the planet Mars. The sunlight is visible only as a dark disk hidden inside the fog of gas. The Emirates Mars Mission team said that no other mission have made such kind of recordings before.

Some of these readings have been published online but now extensive data is being shared with researchers across the globe.

The data will help scientists to understand why and how Mars, which may have once support ancient life, lost most of its atmosphere.

Studies by other space agencies show that the planet’s atmosphere is extremely thin and is being stripped away.

Hydrogen and oxygen are escaping from Mars’ atmosphere, making it impossible for life to exist on the planet.

Latest research shows that the atmosphere is dominated by carbon dioxide, with less than 14 per cent of oxygen present.

Three instruments on the spacecraft have made the collection of scientific data possible.

The ultraviolet spectrometer has been measuring particles that have been escaping from the planet, while the infrared spectrometer has been building images at different infrared wavelengths.

Hundreds of high-resolution images of the planet have been taken by the exploration imager, using specific filters to help scientists learn about things such as ice in the atmosphere, small water ice particles, ozone and dust storms.

Scientists with the Emirates Mars Mission team will share details on the latest findings during the International Astronautical Congress, taking place in Dubai from October 25 to October 29.

The UAE became the first Arab country to send a probe to Mars when Hope started orbiting the planet in February.

The mission is part of the UAE's ambitious and expanding space programme which just this week announced its intention to visit Venus and explore seven asteroids in the Asteroid Belt.