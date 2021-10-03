UAE weather: strong winds and dusty conditions

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 39°C on Sunday

Oct 3, 2021

The UAE will experience strong winds and dusty conditions on Sunday as the country feels the effects of Cyclone Shaheen.

Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say heavy rain may fall in some parts of the Emirates as the low pressure system moves over the region.

Temperatures will reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai. Wind speeds will reach a maximum of 50 km/h causing dust and sand be blown, reducing visibility.

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough at  times in Oman Sea.

A weather warning for wind and dangerous waves is in place near the Oman Sea until Sunday.

Updated: October 3rd 2021, 12:01 AM
