Apple iPhone 13: Dubai shoppers turn out in force to snap up new devices

Shoppers flocked to the Apple store at Mall of the Emirates to pick up the new iPhone 13. All pictures by Pawan Singh / The National

Eager technology lovers queued in their droves on Friday morning to be among the first in the UAE to get their hands on Apple's latest range of iPhones.

Shoppers started the weekend with a trip to Dubai's Mall of the Emirates as the cutting-edge wave of Apple iPhone 13 devices went on sale to the public.

The Apple store was geared up for a day of brisk trade with the global popularity of the iPhone franchise showing little sign of slowing.

Staff members were ready and waiting to explain the latest advances of the handsets to customers.

What are the new iPhone 13 models?

The new iPhone models include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said they were “the best iPhones we have ever created".

The new iPhones are powered by a new chip designed by Apple – the A15 bionic. The company says it is the fastest in the smartphone industry and makes the iPhone 13s up to 50 per cent faster than other brands.

Other improvements include better battery life, a ceramic shield to make it more damage-resistant and an upgraded camera system.

How much does the iPhone 13 cost?

iPhone 13 mini - from Dh2,999

iPhone 13 - from Dh3,399

iPhone 13 Pro - from Dh4,199

iPhone Pro Max - from Dh4,699