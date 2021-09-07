Twelve businesses fined for breaching Covid-19 rules in Fujairah

Inspectors made stops at outlets across Dibba but did not name those fined. Reem Mohammed / The National

Twelve businesses were hit with fines in Dibba last month for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Inspectors swept through at least 410 Fujairah establishments, including supermarkets, restaurants and beauty salons, to check businesses were complying with coronavirus rules and general health and safety measures.

The city’s municipality fined 82 businesses and issued warnings to 62 others but did not name them.

Failing to adhere to mask wearing and testing regulations were the chief cause of the Covid-19 fines.

Inspections also confiscated 174 kilograms of expired food that was not fit for human consumption.

Another 5kg of cosmetic products that did not meet safety requirements was also seized.

Read more UAE authorities fine businesses for Covid-19 breaches

“Owners were informed of the importance of adhering to safety rules including regular sanitisation to maintain public safety and stem the spread of coronavirus,” said Hassan Al Yamahi, director of Dibba Fujairah Municipality.

Authorities have made regular inspections at businesses and markets across the UAE to ensure compliance with Covid-19 rules.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com