UAE aviation authority bans flights to and from Afghanistan

Afghan families walk by the aircrafts at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. AFP

The United Arab Emirates government halted all flights to and from Afghanistan on Monday.

The decision followed the takeover of Kabul's main airport, as chaos reigned in the capital.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said the flight ban followed the "latest developments in Afghanistan, and assessing the current situation in coordination with the concerned authorities and national carriers in the UAE, in order to ensure the safe operation of airlines in the country".

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation also confirmed that it places the security and safety of civil aviation at the top of its list of priorities."

The biog Name: Abeer Al Shahi Emirate: Sharjah – Khor Fakkan Education: Master's degree in special education, preparing for a PhD in philosophy. Favourite activities: Bungee jumping Favourite quote: "My people and I will not settle for anything less than first place" – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

