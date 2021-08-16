UAE aviation authority bans flights to and from Afghanistan

Chaos on the runway at Kabul airport prevented the landing and take-off of civilians and military flights

Afghan families walk by the aircrafts at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. AFP

The National
Aug 16, 2021

The United Arab Emirates government halted all flights to and from Afghanistan on Monday.

The decision followed the takeover of Kabul's main airport, as chaos reigned in the capital.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said the flight ban followed the "latest developments in Afghanistan, and assessing the current situation in coordination with the concerned authorities and national carriers in the UAE, in order to ensure the safe operation of airlines in the country".

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation also confirmed that it places the security and safety of civil aviation at the top of its list of priorities."

A US soldier points his gun towards an Afghan passenger at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Thousands of people mobbed the airport trying to flee Taliban rule. (WAKIL KOHSAR/Getty)

