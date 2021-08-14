Incredible images of Abu Dhabi and Dubai landmarks from space

The UAE has long been a firm favourite among astronauts and satellite operators looking to beam picture-perfect images from space back down to Earth,
Remarkable landmarks such as Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah and Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi are among the large-scale attractions visible from space.
Most recently, US astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who is currently commanding the International Space Station, shared images of the Dubai International Airport and the Emirate Golf Club.
However, space travellers have been capturing the stunning sights of the Emirates for nearly a decade, reflecting a rise in development of skyscrapers and unique structures in the country.
Astronaut Scott Kelly had shared an image of the Palm Jumeirah in 2015.
“Good afternoon, Dubai. You look much different than when I was there 25 years ago,” he said.
In 2016, Mr Kelly shared a night time image of the landmark.
"Dubai at night always beautiful and recognisable from space. Just as stunning up close. Enjoying the city's lights on Earth tonight,” he said.
Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir, who travelled to space with Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, shared an image of Abu Dhabi in 2019.
She trained alongside Maj Al Mansouri for her first trip to space and spent 205 days on the station.
“The very first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates launched to space this year – in the same rocket as me. Thinking about my new colleagues and friends (Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi) made my view even more spectacular. Goodnight, Abu Dhabi,” she tweeted.
Mr Kimbrough tweeted back in June: “When you see these palm trees from space, you know you are looking at Dubai.”
“One hundred days until the World Expo opens there. The French pavilion is set to be on point. I might be involved in some way.”
Some of Sharjah’s landmarks also stand out from space, including its largest mosque called Sharjah Mosque and its Expo Centre.
Fascinating views of the country can also be seen on Google Earth, which offers images created with a mix of satellite and aerial shots.
Remarkable images of the Middle East from space - in pictures
Image 1 of 20
na pic 1 On November 26 2020, an astronaut captured this photo of the northwest coastline of Saudi Arabia, home to 260 coral reef species. The image shows the Red Sea on the right, a lagoon in the middle and the coral reef on the left side. All photos courtesy of Earth Observatory at Nasa (Earth Observatory at Nasa)
Opening day Premier League fixtures for August 9-11
August 9
Liverpool v Norwich 11pm
August 10
West Ham v Man City 3.30pm
Bournemouth v Sheffield Utd 6pm
Burnley v Southampton 6pm
C Palace v Everton 6pm
Leicester v Wolves 6pm
Watford v Brighton 6pm
Tottenham v Aston Villa 8.30pm
August 11
Newcastle v Arsenal 5pm
Man United v Chelsea 7.30pm
