Former UAE coach runs 21km in Dubai heat to raise funds for cricketers’ association

Former cricketer Dougie Brown, 51, ran in the midday summer heat to help raise money for sportsmen in need. (Chris Whiteoak / The National)

A former UAE cricket coach finished a half marathon on Friday afternoon to raise £3,800 ($5,298) for a cricketers’ association.

Dougie Brown, 51, who is also the former chairman of the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA), ran in the midday summer heat to help sportsmen who are in need.

He also received help from the PCA when his daughter was born with a health condition that required treatment.

“She can now look forward to a healthy and normal life, thanks to the support that we got from the cricketers’ fund,” Mr Brown told The National.

Mr Brown then decided to embark on a challenge to raise funds for the trust.

“I want to make sure that the support we received as a family is there for the next individual or family that needs it,” he said before the challenge.

“And that’s why I’m aiming to give something back this month through this unique challenge."

He started running at noon when it was "absolutely boiling, cloudy and dusty” and finished at 3:27pm.

“I’m literally done,” said the Briton after finishing the distance.

“I’m delighted to have finished it, I knew it was going to be a tough challenge and the heat did not disappoint at all.

“It was incredibly hot. It was 42°C but felt like 53°C.

“I’ve probably done close to 25 half marathons, but they were all in the UK, and one full marathon, but none were as challenging as this.”

He was supported by his wife Amelia Brown, who followed him in a car with their two daughters Frankie, 6, and Florence, six months.

He had to take cooling breaks in the support car every few kilometres to keep his body temperature below 40°C. It took him three hours and 27 minutes to finish the challenge.

“It took much longer than the actual running time,” he said.

I’ll keep going… don’t worry! Feeling sick at the minute… just have to get my body temperature down into the 37’s before I continue… 40.0 at the minute! #TakeMeHome ⁦@KandDCC⁩ and ⁦@BarntGreenCC⁩ ⁦@CricketersTrust⁩ pic.twitter.com/kRydYBlz8i — Dougie Brown (@dougie1brown) July 30, 2021

