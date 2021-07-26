Coronavirus: UAE records 1,549 new cases

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center in Rabdan A new drive-through offering Covid-19 vaccination and testing has opened in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE reported 1,549 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday after an additional 232,389 tests.

The latest caseload brought the number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic to 673,185.

Seven people died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,927.

Another 1,510 people overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 650,683

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes have been integral to the UAE's handling of the pandemic.

At least 77.85 per cent of the UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 68.75 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police have reminded motorists that movement restrictions are in place between midnight and 5am.

On July 19, Abu Dhabi launched the National Sterilisation Programme to prevent the spread of Covid-19, during which movement of traffic is restricted.

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Founders: Ines Mena, Claudia Ribas, Simona Agolini, Nourhan Hassan and Therese Hundt Date started: January 2017, app launched November 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Private/Retail/Leisure Number of Employees: 18 employees, including full-time and flexible workers Funding stage and size: Seed round completed Q4 2019 - $1m raised Funders: Oman Technology Fund, 500 Startups, Vision Ventures, Seedstars, Mindshift Capital, Delta Partners Ventures, with support from the OQAL Angel Investor Network and UAE Business Angels

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

