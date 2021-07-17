UAE comes off Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list

Police carry out Covid-19 stop checks outside Dublin Airport. People arriving from some countries are required to enter hotel quarantine. Alamy

The UAE has been been removed from Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Previously, anyone flying from the Emirates who was not immunised with an EU-approved Covid-19 shot – those of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – had to isolate in government-approved accommodation for two weeks on arrival.

The cost, about €2,000 ($2,360), was borne by the traveller.

The Irish Embassy on Saturday also confirmed from July 19, travellers to Ireland from UAE or Qatar who are fully vaccinated (with an applicable vaccine) will not need a negative PCR test or undergo home quarantine.

📢#UAE & #Qatar removed from list of designated states for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine in #Ireland, effective 16 July.

From 19 July, travelers to Ireland from UAE or Qatar who are fully vaccinated (with applicable vaccine) will not need negative PCR test or undergo home quarantine — Irish Embassy UAE (@IrelandEmbUAE) July 17, 2021

However, those travelling to Ireland from UAE or Qatar who are not vaccinated with an applicable vaccine need to present a negative PCR test result (taken in previous 72 hours before arrival) and undergo 14 days home quarantine. This can be reduced with a negative test taken on day five.

The rules regarding travel to Ireland change on July 19 when the country is expected to lift its advice against non-essential travel.

From this date, it will use the EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate, intended to ease movement within the bloc.

Read more

For non-EU countries, Ireland will operate what is being called an “emergency brake” mechanism. This is set to be co-ordinated in Brussels to tackle new variants.

Government advice will be to avoid travel to any country to which the emergency brake has been applied.

Anyone planning travel is asked to check the details with airlines, embassies and official government websites.

Bahrain, Egypt, Oman and Qatar are among the other 34 countries removed from the hotel quarantine list.

Abu Dhabi World Pro 2019 remaining schedule: Wednesday April 24: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 11am-6pm Thursday April 25: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 11am-5pm Friday April 26: Finals, 3-6pm Saturday April 27: Awards ceremony, 4pm and 8pm

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

