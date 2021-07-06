Abu Dhabi extends Covid-19 home quarantine rules for close contact

A customer with gloves and a face mask leaves Al Raha Mall in Abu Dhabi. Authorities have introduced strict rules to curb the spread of Covid-19. Victor Besa / The National

Abu Dhabi has extended home quarantine rules for people in contact with a positive coronavirus case.

Authorities on Tuesday said anyone vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day six. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day seven.

Unvaccinated people must quarantine for 12 days and take a PCR test on day 11. They can remove the wristband on day 12 once the test is negative.

Previously, home quarantine was five days, with a PCR test on day four.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with @adphc_ae, has updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members. pic.twitter.com/TDcXGIFyu1 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 6, 2021

The move was announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Wristbands can be removed at centres in Mina Zayed, Mafraq Hospital and Adnec in Abu Dhabi;, Al Ain Convention Centre; Al Khubiaisi, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra; and all Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha) hospitals in Al Dhafra.

More to follow

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

