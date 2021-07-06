Abu Dhabi extends Covid-19 home quarantine rules for close contact

Vaccinated people must now quarantine for seven days, up from five

A customer with gloves and a face mask leaves Al Raha Mall in Abu Dhabi. Authorities have introduced strict rules to curb the spread of Covid-19. Victor Besa / The National

Jul 6, 2021

Abu Dhabi has extended home quarantine rules for people in contact with a positive coronavirus case.

Authorities on Tuesday said anyone vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day six. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day seven.

Unvaccinated people must quarantine for 12 days and take a PCR test on day 11. They can remove the wristband on day 12 once the test is negative.

Previously, home quarantine was five days, with a PCR test on day four.

The move was announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Wristbands can be removed at centres in Mina Zayed, Mafraq Hospital and Adnec in Abu Dhabi;, Al Ain Convention Centre; Al Khubiaisi, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra; and all Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha) hospitals in Al Dhafra.

Company profile

Name: Tabby

Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020

Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: Payments

Size: 40-50 employees

Stage: Series A

Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

