Sharjah Police seize more than 200kg of drugs in dhow raid

Sharjah Police seized 200 kilograms of crystal meth and heroin with an estimated value of Dh35 million ($9.53m) in a dhow boat drugs bust.

Officers discovered the drugs wrapped in plastic bags and stashed under the wooden vessel's deck.

The force's anti-narcotics team swooped on the dhow after its arrival at Port Khalid in the emirate last week.

Police were alerted after a tip-off from an undercover source, said Lt Col Majid Al Asam, director of the anti-narcotics department at Sharjah Police.

Police joined forces with the Federal Drug Control Administration and the emirate’s Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Unit to smash the smuggling attempt as part of Operation Poisoned Rope.

“We received the tip while the boat was still atsea on its way to the UAE,” Lt Col Al Asam said.

“After the boat arrived, all legal procedures were taken, and our team raided the boat and found large quantities of drugs hidden in places between the wood panels under the deck of the boat.”

Officers seized 209kg of crystal meth and 6.9kg of heroin, which were intended to be sold on the streets of the UAE.

The senior police officer said six suspects of Asian origin were arrested in the operation.

“Investigations are still ongoing to find out the identities of those who were suppose to receive the drugs,” Lt Col Al Asam said.

“The suspects who have been arrested were referred to the prosecution for further legal action.”